Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.28. 958,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,301. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $101.64 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

