Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider's stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.29.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.49. 759,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,509. The company has a market capitalization of $369.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.93. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

