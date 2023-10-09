McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $248.31. 1,093,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $233.41 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

