Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 529,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.