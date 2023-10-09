Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. 2,874,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,813. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

