Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,258 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

