Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,871. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

