Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys 5,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,992. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.