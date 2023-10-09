National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 225,570 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,002.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $42,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

