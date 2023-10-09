Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.10.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.39. 43,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.50. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.