Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.19. 71,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.95 and a 200-day moving average of $241.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

