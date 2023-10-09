Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 21.9% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $108,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $4.97 on Monday, reaching $418.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.38 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

