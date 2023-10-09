Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.25. 1,917,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

