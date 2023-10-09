Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,616 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,226. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

