Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.46 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $642.65. 36,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $682.54 and a 200-day moving average of $681.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

