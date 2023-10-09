Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.99 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,871 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,467,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,579,705 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $169,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $67.49. 77,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,008. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

