Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $20.09 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,734. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

