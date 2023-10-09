Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.61. 1,222,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,555,203. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

