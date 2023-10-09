Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 191,698 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 251,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,835. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

