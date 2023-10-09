Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,189 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.2 %

TSLA traded down $5.80 on Monday, reaching $254.73. 11,830,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,019,453. The company has a market cap of $808.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

