Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.59. 213,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,720. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.22 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.