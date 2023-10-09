Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 967 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $618.86. 121,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,352. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $660.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

