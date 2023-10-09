Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,612 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $491.72. 149,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,558. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

