Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

