Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,941 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

