Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.24. 27,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,178. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.