Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,828 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IJR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,262. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.