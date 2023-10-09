Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BAH traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.21. 212,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,191. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.