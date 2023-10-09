Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Farmland Partners worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 66,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 66,178 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,616.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 58,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,353. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.