Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. 1,461,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

