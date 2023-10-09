Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.1% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 598,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.