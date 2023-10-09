Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,375 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

