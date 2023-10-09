Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.94. 442,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.