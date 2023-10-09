Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GPC traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $144.77. 104,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,538. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $139.66 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

