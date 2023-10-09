Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QCOM traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 530,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

