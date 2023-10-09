Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.15. 409,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

