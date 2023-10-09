Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 78 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

