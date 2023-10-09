Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. 976,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,298,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

