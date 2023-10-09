Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 339 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.17. 352,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

