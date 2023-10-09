Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

