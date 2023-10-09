Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% during the second quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

