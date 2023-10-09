Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

