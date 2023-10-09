Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,569,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

