QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 52,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 11,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 313,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,261 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 865,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $103,817,000 after acquiring an additional 618,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.81 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.