R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 4.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.