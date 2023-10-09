Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 5,668 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

ALL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,333. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

