Red Tortoise LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

