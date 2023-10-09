Red Tortoise LLC Acquires 4,750 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $49.87. 172,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

