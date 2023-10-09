Red Tortoise LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,046,000 after acquiring an additional 735,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,740,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. 3,647,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,847,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

