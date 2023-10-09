Red Tortoise LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Tortoise LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 11.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Tortoise LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 515,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 467,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

